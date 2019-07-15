Traffic advisory issued for Fine Arts Festival

The 45th Annual Westport Fine Arts Festival on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Westport Conn. Presented by The Westport Downtown Merchants Association, the festival featured painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, fiber arts, ceramics, wood glass and sculpture from more than 170 artists, along the streets of downtown Westport.

WESTPORT — The annual Fine Arts Festival will return to downtown Westport this weekend with all the art, music, and activities it has come to be known for.

The Westport Downtown Merchant Association will present the annual festival from Saturday to Sunday in the center of Westport.

To accommodate the vendors and assure the safety of pedestrians, police have announced the following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic during the festival: Main Street, from Post Road East to Avery Place; Elm Street, from the Baldwin Lot to Main Street; Church Lane, from Elm Street to Post Road East; and Taylor Place.

Main Street and Elm Street will close Friday at 3 p.m. and they are scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 9 p.m. Taylor Place will close at 11 a.m. on Friday and reopen Sunday at 9 p.m. Church Lane will close during the early morning hours of July 20 and will reopen Sunday at 9 p.m.

Motorists should expect minor delays when traveling through the center of town during the event.