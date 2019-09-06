Traffic Advisory: CT United Ride, Sept. 8

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the CT United Ride will travel through 10 area towns, including Westport, to pay tribute to the victims and first responders of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The event continues to grow and is Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute as well as the largest motorcycle ride in the state.

The 60-mile motorcade starts at Norden Park in Norwalk at approximately 11:30am and travels through Westport, Wilton, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, and Fairfield; ending at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

The procession should reach Westport shortly after the 11:30 a.m. start time and will obstruct roadways along its route for potentially as long as 30 to 45 minutes. The route is closed and continuous, meaning that with the assistance of a police escort the participating motorcyclists drive through traffic lights and do not stop at stop signs. The procession will travel north up Saugatuck Avenue (Route 136) from Norwalk, continue north on to Riverside Avenue (Route 33) to Wilton Road and across the Wilton town line. Exit 17 on Interstate 95 will be temporarily closed to exiting traffic along with all major intersections along the route.

Motorists should anticipate extended traffic delays along the procession’s route. It is recommended that wherever possible alternate routes should be sought to avoid these areas, as they will be rendered completely impassable until the entire procession clears.