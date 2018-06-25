Tracing Nelson Mandela's footsteps 100 years after his birth









































FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2007, file photo, former South African President Nelson Mandela reacts after a meeting at the Nelson Mandela Foundation building in Johannesburg, South Africa. FILE - In this July 18, 2008, file photo, tourists take photos of former South African President Nelson Mandela's cell on Robben Island, South Africa. FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2010, file photo, a man holds up his fist in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela, during celebrations outside the Drakenstein prison near Cape Town, South Africa. The prison was known in 1990 as Victor Verster Prison and is where Nelson Mandela spent the last part of his imprisonment for campaigning against apartheid. FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, the rock quarry where prisoners of Robben Island were once forced to work is seen, and the prison is where former South African president Nelson Mandela spent 18 years of his 27-year prison term on the island locked up by the former apartheid government. FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, the prison is seen on Robben Island, South Africa, where former South African president Nelson Mandela spent 18 years of his 27-year prison term locked up by the former apartheid government. FILE - In this June 15, 2006, file photo, tourist leave after visiting the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto, South Africa, ahead of the commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising. The centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth is July 18, and those wishing to make a pilgrimage to honor his legacy will find a number of sites around South Africa, from the villages of his childhood to museums and historic sites about apartheid. FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013, file photo, a young girl sits outside the Mandela House Museum in the Soweto township, in Johannesburg, South Africa, as the funeral service of former South Africa President Nelson Mandela takes place in his ancestral village of Qunu. FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2013, file photo, a poster of Nelson Mandela is seen in front of the house of the former South African president in Qunu, South Africa. FILE - This June 19, 2008, file photo, shows the farmhouse at Lilliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, north of Johannesburg, South Africa. Liliesleaf became a center for anti-apartheid activists in the early 1960s, after the South African government heightened its brutal crackdown on anti-apartheid activists and forced the resistance movement underground. FILE - This March 14, 2013, file photo, shows a statue of former South African president Nelson Mandela at the entrance to the Robben Island ferry departure point at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa. FILE - In this Feb. 13, 1990, file photo, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela give black power salutes as they enter Soccer City stadium in the Soweto township of Johannesburg, South Africa, shortly after his release from 27 years in prison. Tracing Nelson Mandela's footsteps 100 years after his birth

QUNU, South Africa (AP) — July 18 marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013.

Travelers who want to make a trip to South Africa to honor his legacy might start on the Eastern Cape by visiting the villages where he was born and raised and where he later built a family complex along the N2 highway.

In Soweto, where Mandela became an anti-apartheid leader, his home has been turned into a museum. Also worth visiting in Soweto are the Apartheid Museum and Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum, which tells the story of 1976 riots in which a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by police.

Robben Island is also a must. That's where Mandela was imprisoned for years.

A mobile app called Madiba's Journey can help plan the itinerary.