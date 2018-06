FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2010, file photo, a man holds up his fist in front of the statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela, during celebrations outside the Drakenstein prison near Cape Town, South Africa. The prison was known in 1990 as Victor Verster Prison and is where Nelson Mandela spent the last part of his imprisonment for campaigning against apartheid. The centennial of Mandela's birth is July 18, and those wishing to make a pilgrimage to honor his legacy will find a number of sites around South Africa, from the villages of his childhood to museums and historic sites about apartheid. less