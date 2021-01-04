Towns could delay spring meetings over virus concerns

While state lawmakers wrangle with how to conduct business during the pandemic, some are hoping to make things easier on town officials concerned about hosting annual meetings this spring.

A bipartisan Senate bill would allow the governing bodies of towns and school districts to postpone their March elections to the second Tuesday of April, May, June or July if they are concerned about coronavirus. Towns also would be allowed to postpone the business or deliberative session of the annual Town Meeting when budgets are adopted to later dates. In the event of postponement, elected officials whose terms would have expired would continue.