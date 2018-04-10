https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Town-planning-board-approves-Verizon-cell-phone-12820176.php
Town planning board approves Verizon cell phone tower
Published 1:31 am, Tuesday, April 10, 2018
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in suburban Rochester have approved a proposed Verizon cell phone tower.
The Pittsford Town Planning Board voted 4-1 to pass the measure during a meeting Monday night. Verizon plans to build the 80-foot tower on property owned by a church.
Some residents say the cell tower doesn't fit in the neighborhood and is intrusive.
Verizon has said the tower is necessary.
Planning Board Chairman John Limbeck says the board "did a total review and did their due diligence concerning this application."
