HINSDALE, Mass. (AP) — Leaders in a small Massachusetts town have granted a special permit for a 91,000-square-foot outdoor cannabis farm in the community after the company's president promised that neighbors’ concerns about odors, heavy water use and road dust would be unfounded.

The Hinsdale Select Board granted the special permit to FFD Enterprises MA on Thursday, with two members voting in favor and a third recusing herself due to a financial conflict, The Berkshire Eagle reported.