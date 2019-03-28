Tourist taking photos presumed dead in fall at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — Crews are working to recover the body of a tourist who slipped and fell over a Grand Canyon lookout.

The fall happened Thursday morning on the Hualapai Tribe's reservation to the west of Grand Canyon National Park. A spokesman for the tribe, David Leibowitz, says a man in his 50s from Hong Kong fell and slipped at Eagle Point while trying to take photographs.

He says the man, who was part of a tour group, is presumed dead.

Eagle Point is adjacent to the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall. The rim has some ledges and outcroppings below but no barrier between tourists and the edge.

Leibowitz says the area is closed for the day. He extended prayers from the tribe.