Top federal prosecutor in Michigan seeks tips on Capitol mob

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top federal prosecutor in Michigan on Thursday urged people to give tips to the FBI if they are aware of people who joined a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, whose jurisdiction covers a 34-county area including metropolitan Detroit, said investigators will review video footage and other evidence. Six Michigan men ranging in age from 25 to 64 were arrested by D.C. police — four for curfew violations, one for unlawful entry and violating the curfew, and one on gun charges.