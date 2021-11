WESTPORT — Republican Jennifer Tooker will be Westport’s newest first selectman.

She and her running mate Andrea Moore defeated Democrats Jonathan Steinberg and Candice Savin, as well as Libertarian candidates TJ Elgin and Louis D’Onofrio.

Tooker and Moore ran on a platform of dealing with the pandemic fallout, local government control and addressing affordable housing if elected to the town’s two top spots.

“We will lead with compassion, integrity and professionalism,” Tooker said. “We understand that listening is one of the most important skill sets in a leader. We know our job is to manage a town government that works for you in an effective and efficient manner that most importantly, has your best interests and priorities at heart.”

The duo also said that the pandemic highlighted that town residents are struggling with social and emotional health and well-being issues. As the town comes out of the pandemic, they will be looking to make sure residents have the right support in that area.

“Together we will ensure that Westport remains the best place to live, work and play in the region and is filled with the most amazing residents and business owners,” Tooker said. “We have never been more hopeful. We are the leaders that Westport deserves.”

She said she also looks forward to working even closer with Moore in office, especially after getting to know her even better during the campaign.

“I will tell you Andrea is even better than I thought when we first signed on,” Tooker said.

Steinberg and Savin had campaigned on addressing traffic issues and investing in infrastructure if elected first and second selectman.

“We ran a good campaign and lost by a hair,” Steinberg said. “We wish Jen and Andrea all the best in leading the town.”

Their overall goal was to make Westport more resilient.

Steinberg said currently the downtown is doing “OK”, but by embracing the Saugatuck River, the playgrounds and having pop-ups to sell local food, the town can make downtown a destination in a way that doesn’t currently exist.

The Democratic team also thought the town needed to do more planning for the future so that it can build up Westport and address flooding issues in several neighborhoods.

Elgin and D’Onofrio sought support from voters by planning to stop COVID restrictions, address traffic concerns and add environmental initiatives if they were elected.

They also believed that Westport needed to do more to captivate the drivers passing through. They said the town needed to promote its establishments, restaurants, plazas and shopping centers on all main roads. The two suggested making the town more environmentally conscious as well.

They planned to accomplish this by putting solar panels on top of all of the government buildings and reduce the town’s plastic waste.