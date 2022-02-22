Tonga's internet finally restored 5 weeks after big eruption NICK PERRY, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 6:36 p.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga's main internet connection to the rest of the world has finally been restored more than five weeks after a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable.
Three people in Tonga were killed by the Jan. 15 tsunami and dozens of homes destroyed.