Toll revenue drops by a third, threatening planned projects

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' toll revenues dropped by a third in the first eight months of 2020 compared to revenues from the same period last year, potentially threatening planned infrastructure investments.

Data from the state Department of Transportation showed toll revenue down more than $80 million from January to August of this year, compared to the revenue from the same period in 2019, the Republican of Springfield reported.

Revenue from tolls on the state highway extension and tunnels, which run from the suburbs of Boston to Logan International Airport, dropped from almost $130 million in the first eight months of 2019 to just over $77 million in the same period this year.

Revenue from tolls are slated to fund repairs this year to the Tobin Bridge and tunnels in Boston, and parts of Interstate 90, the newspaper reported.

Ridership and revenue from public transit in Boston also sharply declined since the beginning of the pandemic, and the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority has forecast cutbacks in service across the system.