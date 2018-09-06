Toddler drowns in family's above-ground backyard pool

GIBSON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana toddler has drowned in an above-ground backyard swimming pool.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office says 2-year-old Cooper Burges' parents found him floating in the pool Tuesday morning, after realizing that he wasn't in his bedroom and searching the area.

Authorities tell the Houma Courier that the case is still being investigated but the drowning in Gibson appears accidental.

___

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com