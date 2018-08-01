Tips help authorities identify Michigan grass fire suspect

BAD AXE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say tips generated by media coverage helped them find a suspect in a series of Michigan grass fires over the past two months.

The Huron County sheriff's office says the female suspect was found this week and cooperated with deputies. She's believed to be responsible for six roadside fires in the Bad Axe and Kinde areas, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Those fires occurred over a 45-day period starting June 1, but the sheriff's office says there have been other suspicious roadside fires in the county this summer. More tips are being sought from the public and prosecutors are expected to consider charges.