Tip leads police to military-style weapon in Hartford woods

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have recovered what they described as a military-style weapon hidden in a wooded area of Hartford.

Officers responding to a tip found the James Madison Tactical .223-caliber rifle with a scope and stabilizing bipod near Ledyard Street on Saturday night.

Police also recovered a 30-round magazine and 10 live rounds.

Officers are continuing to investigate how the weapon ended up in the woods and who put it there.

The gun is considered a high-capacity weapon, which are illegal in Connecticut.

Police have retained custody of the gun.