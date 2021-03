AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Retired Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Tinkham II,former leader of the Maine National Guard, has died after a years-long battle with cancer, the national guard announced. He was 73.

Tinkham served more than 37 years in the U.S. Army and Maine National Guard, and ended his career as state adjutant general and commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management under Govs. Angus King and John Baldacci.