Tina Turner, Charlie Musselwhite named to Memphis music hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Tina Turner, bluesman Charlie Musselwhite and guitarist Steve Cropper are headlining this year's class of Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The hall announced a total of eight inductees on Wednesday. Turner, Musselwhite and Cropper were joined by jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, session band The Memphis Boys, songwriters Dan Penn and Don Bryant and opera singer Madame Florence Cole Talbert McCleave.

Started eight years ago in Memphis, Tennessee, the hall honors musicians and performers who have ties to the city. Past inductees include Elvis Presley, Three 6 Mafia, Aretha Franklin, The Staple Singers and Isaac Hayes.

The hall is administered by the Smithsonian-developed Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum.