Timeline of chopper crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 9:30 a.m.
FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif.
FILE - In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators Adam Huray, right, and Carol Hogan examine wreckage as part of the NTSB's investigation of a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif.
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Anthony Calderon wears a Kobe Bryant jersey in Calabasas, Calif., at the site of a helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others one year ago.
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter (N72EX) at Van Nuys Airport in Van Nuys, Calif. NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and several others were riding in the helicopter when it crashed Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — (backslash)A timeline of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020. All times are approximate:
9:06 a.m. — The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter departs John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana en route to Camarillo, northwest of Los Angeles. The direct distance is about 79 miles (127 kilometers) but the actual flight path will be indirect.