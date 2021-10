WESTPORT — Establishing a civilian review board in town is an effort that has been in the works for more than two years. The initiative hit a roadblock Tuesday when Westport’s Representative Town Meeting voted down an ordinance that would establish the board.

According to a presentation by the effort’s chief petitioner, Jason Stiber, most other Fairfield County towns have some type of police commission or review board.

Fairfield, for instance, has a police commission that “works with the police chief on matters concerning and affecting the Police Department,” according to the town website. Ridgefield and Darien were other towns Stiber mentioned with commissions. Greenwich was the other major Fairfield County town without a police commission or review board, but Stiber said its Board of Selectmen “handles all discipline including the investigations into civilian complaints.”

“Westport is behind the times,” Stiber said in his presentation.

Here is a timeline of some of the key events in the Westport’s civilian review board ordinance proposal:

April 11, 2018: Stiber is issued a $300 ticket by Westport police for distracted driving after police mistake the McDonald’s hash brown he is eating for a cellphone.

April 2019: Stiber is found not guilty after months of fighting the distracted driving charge in court. Shortly thereafter, he begins pushing for Westport to establish a citizen review board, which meets with mixed response.

July 2019: The RTM’s moderator reverses an earlier decision to withhold a proposed ordinance creating a civilian review board from an upcoming meeting, after several members argued town law was being violated. The moderator had originally expressed concerns that the ordinance conflicted with the town charter.

June 2020: First Selectman Jim Marpe annouces the creation of the Civilian Review Panel, a five-member board appointed by the First Selectman. According to the town website, the panel is charged with working “closely with the members of the Police, Fire and EMS Departments to diversify hiring, oversee the investigation of civilian complaints, and evaluate opportunities to improve transparency and accountability.” The panel includes TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey and selectwomen Jennifer Tooker and Melissa Kane, who were all appointed by the first selectman.

January 2021: Stiber begins pushing for what will eventually be the proposal for the civilian review board. Stiber said he was concerned about potential limitations and conflicts of interest with the existing the panel.

Oct. 5, 2021: After more than four hours of discussion, the full RTM votes 32-1 to defeat a proposed ordinance to create the board, with one abstention.