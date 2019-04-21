Timber industry wants Georgia to branch out for future power

ATLANTA (AP) — Representatives of Georgia's timber industry want its byproducts to help power the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the plan involves branches and other scraps of wood — organic matter which could be turned into fuel.

Industry officials recently asked the Georgia Public Service Commission to take steps that would ensure "biomass" is more broadly used by Georgia Power.

The company's proposed update to long-range energy plans calls for more renewable energy, but doesn't specify biomass.

The newspaper reports that environmental groups have debated how clean the technology is. And forestry proponents acknowledge that biomass isn't the most affordable energy for consumers.

