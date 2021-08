HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Halfway through his first day of being clean, Patrick McMenemy of Hammond asked God to take him because he did not know how to live.

A 10-year struggle with addiction had left him at rock bottom, fearing no one wanted him after having burned bridges.

Nearly six years later, McMenemy has remained sober, having discussed a passion for cooking, and is now inspiring others to do the same with his new found TikTok fame.

He shares daily cooking videos to over half a million followers on his TikTok channel, SouthernVibin, and over 81,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, SouthernVibin Cooks.

“The kitchen/cooking has saved my life, and I now get to inspire millions of people by cooking,” he said.

McMenemy became addicted to pain pills and went down a long dark road of addiction for about 10 years. He kept trying to get cleaned and continued to struggle with it.

He remembers being told to find a hobby when he got clean, but he did not know who he was, nonetheless, what hobby he enjoyed.

At the time, he did not even know how to make a sandwich. The only thing he knew was getting high.

He started trying different recipes in the kitchen and really got into cooking.

“It gave me something every day to look forward to: trying different recipes every single day where I wake up in the morning and couldn’t wait till dinner time to create the next recipe,” he said.

During the pandemic, McMenemy started posting videos to TikTok because he was bored and had extra time. At first, he posted a few videos of his dog as he was just trying to stay busy. Then, he posted a video of him cooking. He returned to the social media app after being away for a couple weeks to discover over a million people had viewed his latest video.

Since then, he has posted over a hundred videos of himself cooking Southern dishes, including boiling crawfish.

Now, he posts cooking videos almost every day and goes live on the platform, talking to the audience about overcoming his addiction and telling his story of how cooking and being in the kitchen helped save his life.

He said that since his videos have taken off on TikTok, he has been able to inspire so many people struggling with addiction, as well as others who have never experienced that, by sharing what he has overcome.

He receives a lot of messages from people asking him about what he did to get clean, and he tries to help them in their recovery. People also send messages telling him how long they have been sober and sharing how watching him live talking about his addiction has inspired them to seek help.

McMenemy recalls a point in his life when he could not go 30 minutes without a fix. Soon he will be six years sober from both drugs and alcohol on Aug. 26.

“No good story ends with addiction,” he said, adding that it ends in death or the penitentiary, unless getting sober.

He stressed that when going through addiction, a person does not care about family members and will steal and hurt anybody.

“...We don’t realize that the very next time could be the very last time,” he said.

It could be the last snuff in the nose, last needle in the arm, last drink in the mouth, he said.

McMenemy tries to keep it raw when talking with his followers about addiction.

“Addiction is so serious; I feel like it’s not talked about as much as it should be,” he said. “It should be talked about at every kitchen table every night and talked about with kids because it’s that serious. It’s in the schools.”

He encourages people getting sober to take it one day at a time, one minute at a time.

He stresses that despite what was done in the past, the struggle with demons, the not knowing who oneself is and the living with regret over the things done and people hurt, this does not define who someone is.

RESOURCES

Resources are available in Tangipahoa Parish for individuals suffering from addiction and substance abuse problems who wish to seek help.

Richard Kramer, executive director of Rosenblum Mental Health Center, said the first step is calling whichever clinic is local. Florida Parishes Human Services Authority, which provides recovery-based and person centered behavioral health and developmental disabilities services to residents, has clinics across all five of the Florida Parishes. See fphsa.org.

A positive result of the pandemic is virtual support groups, like AA meetings, are much more widespread and much more accessible for people all over the world.

Whereas in the past, there might only be one such group in a community, now someone can find hundreds of groups and the one that works best for them to participate in as they would in person to find the support they need, he said.

People are creatures of habit and while there are physical parts of addiction, there are also parts of addiction relating to habits and the routines, Kramer said.

“If routines and habits were all associated with behaviors you’re trying to stop doing, replace those with habits or routines so you are not left with a hole in your day and drawn back into what you’re comfortable doing because that’s been your habits,” he said.

One suggestion that is recommended is trying to accomplish something, whether that is going to work or cleaning the garage. Plan to have that one thing that someone knows they are going to get done today instead of just floating through the day without any direction at all, he said.