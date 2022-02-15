Ticket broker gets prison time in White Sox tickets scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago ticket broker convicted of fraudulently selling tickets to White Sox games was sentenced to prison Tuesday after a federal judge rejected his argument that he had actually helped the team by putting more concession-buying fans in the seats.

During a hearing, the judge sentenced Bruce Lee, 35, to 1 1/2 years in federal prison, after a jury in October found him guilty of fraud. U.S. District Judge James Kennelly also ordered Lee to pay $74,650 in restitution to the White Sox with his co-defendants and to personally forfeit about $450,000 in ill-gotten gains, the Chicago Tribune reported.