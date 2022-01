CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of Nevadans will share in a big settlement 39 state attorneys general negotiated with a major student loan collecting company accused of abusive lending practices tied to more than $1 billion in loans, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said Friday.

Navient agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay more than $140 million in other penalties, under the deal first disclosed on Thursday.