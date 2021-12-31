Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes PATTY NIEBERG, BRADY McCOMBS and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press/Report for America Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 1:04 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Mike Guanella and his family were relaxing at their Colorado home and looking forward to celebrating a belated family Christmas later Thursday when reports of a nearby grass fire quickly turned into a concerning pre-evacuation notice and then within minutes into an order to leave immediately.
The Guanellas were among tens of thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate their homes outside Denver as wildfires fueled by winds that gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph) engulfed parts of two cities and burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center.
Written By
PATTY NIEBERG, BRADY McCOMBS and COLLEEN SLEVIN