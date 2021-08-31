Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath BY REBECCA SANTANA and JAY REEVES, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 1:42 a.m.
1 of13 A barge damages a bridge that divides Lafitte, La., and Jean Lafitte, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in La. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 People move in boat on flooded streets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 A flooded city is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La. The weather died down shortly before dawn. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 Jerilyn Collins returns to her destroyed home with the assistance of a Louisiana National Guard high-water vehicle to retrieve medicine for herself and her father, and a few possessions, after she evacuated from rising floodwater in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Galen Bell sits with his dog, Mason, after being rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 New Orleans Firefighters assess damage as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind. The weather died down shortly before dawn. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Damge is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Kiln, Miss., resident Dennis Mayfield waits to help his family and neighbors with a small boat after Hurricane Ida flooded their neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. "You need to prepare for anything," Mayfield said as he dragged his boat into more shallow water. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Dominic Gwinn/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Christopher Atkins, left, helps his friend, George Soloman, remove a TV and other items from his Banks Street home Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after a wall collapsed and roof was damaged during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat.
Ida ravaged the region's power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and structure damage.
Written By
BY REBECCA SANTANA and JAY REEVES