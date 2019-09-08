Thousands enjoy Slice of Saugatuck
WESTPORT — In what organizers said may have been the most successful Slice of Saugatuck to date, the eight-year-old fundraiser food event drew thousands to the area to sample fare from neighborhood restaurants.
“Turnout has been terrific,” said Bruce Gaylord, a board member with Homes for Hope — the nonprofit that enjoys the benefit of the event to aid its Gillespie Center Food Pantry.
He said the first hour and a half saw nonstop ticket purchases, which allowed visitors to tour the historic area and try samples from some two dozens restaurants, all of which had sidewalk service happening.
“It’s a great day in Saugatuck,” said Matthew Mandell, Westport Chamber of Commerce president.
“Everything’s firing on all cylinders,” he said, noting that they were probably going to top 2,500 attendees — the largest crowd ever.
“The hurricane left and the people all came out,” he said.
“Fantastic weather puts everybody in a great mood,” Gaylord said.