Thousands enjoy Slice of Saugatuck

People line up to try some Saugatuck gin. People line up to try some Saugatuck gin. Photo: Jarret Liotta/For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta/For Hearst Connecticut Media / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Thousands enjoy Slice of Saugatuck 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — In what organizers said may have been the most successful Slice of Saugatuck to date, the eight-year-old fundraiser food event drew thousands to the area to sample fare from neighborhood restaurants.

“Turnout has been terrific,” said Bruce Gaylord, a board member with Homes for Hope — the nonprofit that enjoys the benefit of the event to aid its Gillespie Center Food Pantry.

He said the first hour and a half saw nonstop ticket purchases, which allowed visitors to tour the historic area and try samples from some two dozens restaurants, all of which had sidewalk service happening.

“It’s a great day in Saugatuck,” said Matthew Mandell, Westport Chamber of Commerce president.

“Everything’s firing on all cylinders,” he said, noting that they were probably going to top 2,500 attendees — the largest crowd ever.

“The hurricane left and the people all came out,” he said.

“Fantastic weather puts everybody in a great mood,” Gaylord said.