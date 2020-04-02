Thomas Scarice named new Westport superintendent of schools

WESTPORT — After a five-month national search, the Board of Education has found its new superintendent to lead the district into the future.

At a virtual meeting Thursday night, the BOE unanimously voted to appoint Thomas Scarice as the next superintendent of Westport Public Schools. His term will start in July.

Scarice currently serves as superintendent in Madison, and has held the position since 2012. He will replace Interim Superintendent David Abbey, who took over after Colleen Palmer’s abrupt departure from the district last April.

“This is incredibly humbling to have this opportunity to come to Westport,” Scarice said of his new appointment, adding he also understood the challenging time the nation faces due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added he was excited to meet the faculty and begin working with the community.

Joseph Erardi, of JE Consulting, noted candidates included those recognized as superintendent of the year, a university president, and one named national superintendent of the year.

“Your new school leader has a quiet confidence that folks are going to love to follow,” Erardi said of Scarice, adding he had a moral compass that fit the community.

The profile of Scarice lined up with the traits outlined in the community response he received, Erardi noted .

“You have I believe an extraordinarily talented, excited and more than willing next superintendent to lead your schools,” he said.

BOE member Youn Su Chao said two of the qualities that stood out about Scarice was that he was exciting and safe.

“He’s really been committed to creating a professional culture built on empathy and trust,” she said. “That really made me feel that our district was in reliable hands.”

BOE Vice Chair Jeanne Smith said Scarice’s excellent qualities placed him at the top of a pool of excellent candidates.

“He did that because he possesses the educational leadership excellence we need right now to take us into the future,” Smith said.

Abbey described Scarice as a thought-leader in the field of superintendents.

“He also has broad-base support for acting on his convictions,” he said. “I’ll do anything I can to help Tom in the transition. I really couldn’t be happier for the Westport schools, faculty and staff, and most importantly our students.”