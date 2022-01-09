This will be South Sudan's hungriest year ever, experts say SAM MEDNICK and DENG MACHOL, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 3:13 a.m.
OLD FANGAK, South Sudan (AP) — Nyayiar Kuol cradled her severely malnourished 1-year-old daughter as they traveled for 16 hours on a crowded barge to the nearest hospital to their home in rural South Sudan. For months she had been feeding her four children just once a day, unable to cultivate because of disastrous flooding and without enough food assistance from the government or aid groups. She worries her daughter might die.
“I don’t want to think about what could happen,” she said.
Written By
SAM MEDNICK and DENG MACHOL