CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A third person has been arrested stemming from the death of a toddler who ingested fentanyl while her parents used heroin inside a vehicle in New Hampshire, the U.S. Marshals Service said Saturday.

The 21-month-old girl died in November after ingesting fentanyl, authorities have said. Police arrested the girl's parents — Mark Geremia, 32, and Shawna Cote, 29 — on Tuesday and charged them with negligent homicide and other charges.