Third officer in police mentoring program charged with abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A third Kentucky police officer who was involved with a now-defunct youth mentoring program has been charged with sexually abusing a juvenile.

The federal indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses Brad Schuhmann of sexually abusing the girl in 2010 while acting as a Louisville Metro Police officer, news outlets reported. The misdemeanor count of “deprivation of rights under color of law" is punishable by up to a year in prison.

Schuhmann, who was an advisor in the department's Explorer Program for youths, resigned last week, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court in Louisville, according to court records.

Two other former officers are serving prison time on sexual abuse charges stemming from the program. Kenneth Betts was sentenced to 16 years on federal child pornography and enticement charges involving multiple victims. Brandon Wood was sentenced to almost 6 years in prison for attempted enticement of a teen.

Schuhmann’s attorney did not respond to news outlets' requests for comment.