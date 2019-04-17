Third casino in Mississippi's Tunica County to close

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A third casino is closing in Mississippi's Tunica County, with the operator citing declining revenues and profits.

Penn National Gaming, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday that it would close the Resorts Casino on June 30. That will leave the county with six casinos.

Penn National acquired Resorts in 2017. It operates two other casinos in Tunica — 1st Jackpot and Hollywood Casino Tunica.

Senior Vice President of Regional Operations Al Britton says the expansion of casino gambling in Arkansas continues to cut into revenue. Operator Delaware North announced a $250 million expansion of Southland Gaming & Racing in West Memphis, Arkansas, after that state's voters approved an expansion of casino gambling in November.

Caesars Entertainment closed one Tunica County casino in 2014 and another in January.