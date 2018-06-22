Things are looking up as LA Zoo unveils baby giraffe





















LOS ANGELES (AP) — A big baby has made its debut at Los Angeles Zoo.

The zoo announced this week that a female Masai giraffe was born on May 15, the fourth baby born to mother Hasina and the third for the father, Phillip.

The calf, unveiled Thursday for World Giraffe Day, stands about 6 feet tall and weighs around 176 pounds. It doesn't have a name yet.

When fully grown, the giraffe could stand 17 feet tall and weigh more than 2 tons.

The parents were paired in a breeding program designed to save the threatened species.