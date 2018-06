A family visiting the Giraffe's enclosure take photos while getting to feed them at the Los Angeles Zoo on Friday, June 22, 2018. The zoo announced this week that a female giraffe was born on May 15, the fourth baby born to mother Hasina and the third for the father, Phillip. The calf, stands about 6 feet tall and weighs around 176 pounds. It doesn't have a name yet. less