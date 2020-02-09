Theater's mighty instrument to undergo an 'organ transplant'

ATLANTA (AP) — The world-renown organ in Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is undergoing a major restoration project.

Built in 1929, the Möller known as Mighty Mo is one of the largest theater organs in the United States.

Wear-and-tear has taken its toll on Mighty Mo, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Switches that trigger the organ's pistons are plagued with leaky valves and balky contacts. Paint is flaking, and old repairs are coming undone.

The year of restoration will cost just over $500,000. The work is being done by the A.E. Schlueter Pipe Organ Co. in the Lithonia area, east of Atlanta.