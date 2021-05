Jenny Nelson has always believed that theater is more than just a diversion — it can also be a tool for doing good in the world.

“Theater is entertainment. Theater is escapism. But theater can also be activism,” said Nelson, director of education and community engagement at the Westport Country Playhouse.

With that in mind, she and playwright José Casas will lead CampWCP this summer at the playhouse. The program is a new, in-person social justice theater camp for middle school-aged children. Due to COVID restrictions, only 10 spots are available in the camp, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6 through July 30. Registration is first-come, first-served.

The camp will be split into two classes. Nelson will teach acting in the morning and Casas will teach playwriting and production in the afternoon. By the end of the camp, all the young artists will have created their own piece, focusing on the question “What does home mean to you?”

At the camp’s conclusion on July 31, students will share their original creations, in-person, at the playhouse for an invitation-only event for their family and friends.

Nelson said, in the past year, people have spent so much time at home, they’ve had a lot of time to think about the idea of “home” and what it means to them.

“It’s a wide enough and specific enough concept that it can really generate discussion,” she said.

In addition to teaching theater skills, Nelson said, the camp will also have presentations from local activists who will talk about housing in the community.

The potential for theater to educate and inspire has always been of interest to Nelson. In addition to her work with the playhouse, she is also the associate artistic director of Collective Consciousness Theatre, a social justice theater in New Haven.

“I think, with young people especially, finding ways to give them tools and resources to activate their voice is important,” Nelson said.

The fee for the four-week camp is $750. To ensure that all young artists have equal access, scholarships and payment plans are available. Registration will run through June 1 at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/campwcp/.

Because space is so limited, Nelson said she expects the camp to fill up quickly.

“We’re pretty sure we’ll end up with a waiting list,” she said.

Campers will receive a limited edition CampWCP t-shirt; a copy of instructor José Casas’ play, “somebody’s children”; and a bound copy of the play collectively created through the camp.

Masks will be worn by staff and campers at all times; social distancing and health protocols will be followed, including OEC and local Covid-19 guidelines.