The week's arctic cold caused 3 deaths in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cook County medical examiner's office says this week's arctic temperatures resulted in the deaths of three Chicago residents, bringing the number in Cook County to at least 23 since the start of cold season.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says a 62-year-old woman on the city's North Side died early Friday from coronary disease, with lung disease and cold exposure serving as contributing factors.

A 73-year-old woman died late Thursday. An autopsy conducted Friday found O'Donnell died from cold exposure and her death was found to be accidental.

Cold exposure contributed to the death of a 92-year-old South Side man on Thursday.

Illinois hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday, when the polar vortex moved in and overnight temperatures plunged to minus 30 (minus 34 Celsius) or lower — with wind chills of minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius) or worse in some areas.