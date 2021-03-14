How a 200-person party with an international guest made a CT town come together and 'fight' COVID March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 9:32 p.m.
Area resident Wisenite Laurent places two luminaria to remember her mother and an aunt who died from COVID-19 during a memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Connecticut on Veterans Green in Westport, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 13, 2021. The 2,000 luminaria, placed on the green by members of Green's Farms Church in Westport, honor the more than 2,000 Fairfield County residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe still remembers standing on the steps outside of town hall a year ago — maskless and surrounded by other officials — announcing schools and various aspects of town government would have to close.
COVID-19 had come to Westport.
Katrina Koerting covers the environment, Redding, New Milford and surrounding towns for The News-Times. She joined The News-Times in 2015 after spending a few years as a reporter in Virginia.