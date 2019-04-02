The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 31, 2019:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
5. iSchedule, HotSchedules
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
10. Evertale, ZipZaGame Inc.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Run Race 3D,Good Job Games
2. The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Bethesda
3. Draw it, Kwalee
4. Roller Splat!,Voodoo
5. AMAZE!!!, Crazy Labs
6. Pick Me Up, tastypill
7. Twist Hit!, SayGames LLC
8. Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios
9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
10. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU
7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi
10. My City : Newborn Baby, My Town Games LTD
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games
2. Tiles Hop - EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
3. Draw it, Kwalee
4. Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios
5. The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Bethesda
6. Roller Splat!,Voodoo
7. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games
8. Pages, Apple
9. Numbers, Apple
10. Keynote, Apple
