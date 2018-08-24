The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes charts for week ending August 23, 2018
Top songs
1. I Like ItCardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
2. In My Feelings Drake
3. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) Maroon 5
4. Breath In Ariana Grande
5. God is a Woman Ariana Grande
6. Better Now Post Malone
7. Respect Aretha Franklin
8. You Say Lauren Daigle
9. Natural Imagine Dragons
10. Youngblood 5 Seconds of Summer
Top Albums
1. Sweetener Ariana Grande
2. All of It Cole Swindell
3. 30 Greatest Hits Aretha Franklin
4. Thank You for Today Death Cab for Cutie
5. The Greatest Showman (Original...Various Artists)
6. Queen Nicki Minaj
7. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (O...Cast Of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again")
8. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 Eagles
9. Beerbongs & Bentleys Post Malone
10. Slime Language Young Thug & Young Stoner Life Records
