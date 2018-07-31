https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-13120418.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 29, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Ready Player One
2. I Feel Pretty
3. Molly's Game
4. Rampage (2018)
5. A Quiet Place
6. You Were Never Really Here
7. Blockers
8. Life of the Party (2018)
9. Super Troopers 2
10. The Equalizer
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Billionaire Boys Club
2. Beirut
3. Disobedience
4. Flower
5. Hot Summer Nights
6. Ghost Stories
7. Cedar Rapids
8. Damascus Cover
9. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
10. Midnight Sun
