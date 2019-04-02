The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 31, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Wild Card by Stuart Woods - 9780735219304 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Supermarket by Bobby Hall - 9781982127152 - (Simon & Schuster)

4. After by Anna Todd - 9781476792545 - (Gallery Books)

5. Run Away by Harlan Coben - 9781538748480 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson - 9780062457738 - (Harper)

7. Fatal Reckoning by Marie Force - 9781488034206 - (HQN Books)

8. Tiamat's Wrath by James S. A. Corey - 9780316332866 - (Orbit)

9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides - 9781250301710 - (Celadon Books)

10. The First Lady by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson - 9781538714928 - (Grand Central Publishing)

____