The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 20, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)

3. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. No Second Chance by Harlan Coben - 9781101133996 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250133748 - (St. Martin's Press)

6. Liar Liar by James Patterson and Candice Fox - 9780316418256 - (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Deal with the Devil by Meghan March - 9781943796229 - (Meghan March LLC)

8. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo - 9781607747314 - (Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale)

9. The Perfect Girl by Gilly MacMillan - 9780062476753 - (William Morrow Paperbacks)

10. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

____