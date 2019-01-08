The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 6, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Bird Box by Josh Malerman - 9780062259677 - (Ecco)

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)

3. The Silent Wife by A. S. A. Harrison - 9781101608067 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. A Delicate Touch by Stuart Woods - 9780735219274 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins - 9781544512266 - (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Verses for the Dead by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781538747186 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)

