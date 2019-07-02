The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending June 28:

Fiction:

1. Even Tree Nymphs Get the Blues by Molly Harper, narrated by Amanda Ronconi & Jonathan Davis (Audible Studios)

2. Alien III: An Audible Original Drama by William Gibson, narrated by Tom Alexander, Barbara Barnes, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Lorelei King, Laurel Lefkow & Keith Wickham (Audible Studios)

3. Jukebox Joyride by Jacob Stein, Jason Rabinowitz & The Pop Ups, narrated by Jason Rabinowitz, Jacob Stein, Cara Samantha, Susan Bennett, Noel MacNeal & Carly Ciarrocchi (Audible Studios)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. Stan Lee's Alliances: A Trick of Light by Stan Lee, Kat Rosenfield, Created by Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silbert, narrated by Yara Shahidi (Audible Originals)

6. Olio Live by Tyehimba Jess, narrated by the author, Piper Goodeve, Kayla White, Jaylene Clark Owens, David Pegram, Yahdon Israel & Esau Pritchett (Audible Studios)

7. Backlash: The Scot Harvath Series, Book 19 by Brad Thor, narrated by Armand Schultz (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. City of Girls: A Novel by Elizabeth Gilbert, narrated by Blair Brown (Penguin Audio)

9. Shadowmage: Spellmonger, Book 9 by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee (Podium Publishing)

10. Shadow Beast by Luke Phillips, narrated by Andrew Pond (Luke Phillips)

Nonfiction:

1. The Dead Drink First by Dale Maharidge, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. You Do You: Proud to Be Fabulous by Tan France, Nikki Levy, Janine Brito, D.J. "Shangela" Pierce, Emma Willmann, Gigi Gorgeous, Percy Rustomji & Alexandra Billings, narrated by Tan France, Nikki Levy & full cast (Audible Studios)

3. The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine who Outwitted America's Enemies by Jason Fagone, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (HarperAudio)

4. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. It's a Long Story: My Life by Willie Nelson, David Ritz - contributor, narrated by Christopher Ryan Grant (Hachette Audio)

6. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

7. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

10. The Mueller Report: The Findings of the Special Counsel Investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, Special Counsel's Office U.S. Department of Justice, narrated by Marc Vietor, Mark Boyett & Victor Bevine (Audible Studios)

