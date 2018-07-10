The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending July 6:

Fiction

1. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. Age of War: The Legends of the First Empire, Book 3 by Michael J. Sullivan, narrated by Tim Gerard Reynolds (Recorded Books)

4. The President is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, narrated by Dennis Quaid and a full cast (Hachette Audio)

5. The Outsider by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Super Powereds: Year 4: Super Powereds, Book 4 by Drew Hayes, narrated by Kyle McCarley, (Tantor Audio)

7. Spymaster by Brad Thor, narrated by Armand Schultz (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Testament of Mary by Colm Toibin, narrated by Meryl Streep (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Troop by Nick Cutter, narrated by Corey Brill (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. The Introvert's Edge: How the Quiet and Shy Can Outsell Anyone by Matthew Pollard, narrated by Jamie Jackson (Recorded Books)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

3. Canada by Mike Myers, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

6. Calypso by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

7. Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai by William Scott Wilson (translator) & Yamamoto Tsunetomo, narrated by Brian Nishii (Audible Studios)

8. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

9. How to Lose a Marathon: A Starter's Guide to Finishing in 26.2 Chapters by Joel A. Cohen, narrated by Nicholas Techosky (Audible Studios)

10. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

