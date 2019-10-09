The ghost of Irving presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

The newly renamed Westport Museum for History & Culture presents Mr. Washington Irving Reading: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow featuring board member Greg Porretta Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the museum inWestport, Conn. The presentation was part of the Museum's Spooktober, a month-long exploration of strange and eerie history celebrating the original holiday of All Hallows Eve with the month-long slate of family friendly events.

The newly renamed Westport Museum for History & Culture presents Mr. Washington Irving Reading: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow as part of the Museum’s Spooktober, a month-long exploration of strange and eerie history celebrating the original holiday of All Hallows Eve with the month-long slate of family friendly events. At Wedensday’s event the ghostly apparition of Washington Irving, author of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, is resurrected for a special reading of his frightful tale. A discussion of the tale and its impacts followed the presentation.