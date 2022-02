WESTPORT — Local lovers of the famed Asian delight, bubble tea, no longer have to travel to Fairfield or Stamford to satisfy their tea cravings.

The chewy tapioca ball filled tea is now just right around the corner with The Whale Tea recently opening its latest location at 381 Post Road East in Westport. The shop is open daily from noon to 9:30 p.m.

“We’re very excited to be in Westport,” manager and translator Jack Yan said. “I like bubble tea and I want to share this tasty bubble tea with the community. That’s the most important thing. I just want to bring it to the places that don’t have it.”

Yan and owner Bo Chen held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 1 to officially welcome people to the new tea shop.

Yan said opening The Whale Tea in Westport gives him and Chen a chance to not only bring bubble tea to the community, but also a chance share their culture with the people of Westport.

Yan, who has been drinking bubble tea for the last 20 years, said on the day of the ribbon cutting ceremony, they were joined by their families, but also a large group of residents. He said together they served free bubble tea and had a lot of conversations with everyone who was there.

The opening comes as The Whale Tea spreads across Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. The company currently has seven locations in Connecticut, including in New Haven, Fairfield, Stamford, Storrs, and now Westport. The business recently also opened locations in Norwalk and Milford. Its website also notes upcoming stores in White Plains, N.Y., Melville, N.Y. and Hoboken, N.J. The company also has a location in Boise, Idaho.

Yan said he and Chen were introduced to the owners of The Whale Tea through some family members. Loving bubble tea so much, the two looked for ways to get involved with the company and were delighted when they found out that they could franchise one of their own.

“We chose Westport because the original owners of The Whale Tea used to have a Chinese restaurant here,” Yan said. “They know the community and they know Westport residents. Everyone here is very nice and we can have a lot of success over here.”

Yan said the community response to its opening has been positive.

“A lot of people have been coming in,” Yan said. “People used to have to go to Fairfield or Stamford before to go get their bubble tea, but now they have their own so a lot of people have been coming in saying that they are very happy to have one in Westport.”

The Whale Tea has a number of different flavors and tea series for residents to try. From the fresh milk milk tea series and the milk foam fresh series to the non-dairy fresh fruit tea series. Yan said the most popular flavor is the brown sugar fresh milk milk tea.

“You have to taste it,” Yan said. “You have to try it to understand how good bubble tea really is.”

