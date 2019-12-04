The Santa Fean Magazine’s future in doubt amid layoffs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe-based Bella Media and its flagship publication, the Santa Fean, are in flux following massive layoffs.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the future of the nearly half-century-old, bi-monthly magazine is in doubt as planned editions have been put on hold.

Associate publisher and sales manager David Wilkinson said nearly all employees of Bella Media’s multiple magazines were given layoff notices the day before Thanksgiving.

Wilkinson said he did not know his own status at Bella Media.

Bella Media President and Santa Fean publisher Bruce Adams declined to give details on the company’s future.

Bella Media was established as a limited liability corporation in 2011 with Adams as the registered agent.

