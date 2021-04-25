The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 7:52 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with Diane Warren and Leslie Odom Jr. kicking off the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion in looks of white and award-worthy gold in Los Angeles.
Warren served up a Valentino tuxedo in bright white with a sequin turtleneck, all by Valentino, while fellow nominee Odom shined in a glistening gold double-breasted tux — gold shirt included — from Brioni.