The Latest: Wisconsin Democrats tout redistricting plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a Democratic bill to revamp Wisconsin's legislative redistricting process (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Democrats are trying to generate momentum for a bill that would allow civil servants rather than lawmakers draw legislative boundaries.

Sen. Dave Hansen and Rep. Robyn Vining held a news conference Tuesday to promote the bill. The proposal would require the Legislative Reference Bureau to draw the boundaries.

Right now legislators redraw the lines after every census. Republicans drew the current boundaries in 2011 to consolidate supporters, a move that has helped them maintain control of both houses for the last eight years.

Democratic voters challenged the lines in federal court but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that federal judges have no role in gerrymandering cases.

Hansen and Vining introduced their bill about a week before the ruling. They said Tuesday that three Republican lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors and people demand a hearing on the measure. Regardless, Republican leadership will almost certainly not allow the bill to become law.

