The Latest: Wildfire forces evacuations in SW Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a wildfire that has forced evacuations in southwest Colorado (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

A wildfire in southwest Colorado has scorched nearly two square miles and forced the evacuation of 825 homes.

La Plata County officials say the fire was spotted Friday morning north of Durango and spread quickly in shifting winds, burning about 1,100 acres (445 hectares). The wind settled down Friday night, but residents in another 750 homes were told to get ready to leave in a moment's notice.

U.S. Highway 550 will remain closed overnight.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad canceled Saturday rides as a result of the severe fire danger. Passengers on Friday were taken to Silverton and were bused back to Durango.

The Durango Herald reports that several witnesses indicated the fire started near the train tracks, although no official cause has been released.

