The Latest: Warren reminding voters 'she persisted'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., locks pinky fingers with an attendee as she arrives to speak at "Our Rights, Our Courts" forum New Hampshire Technical Institute's Concord Community College, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Concord, N.H. less Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., locks pinky fingers with an attendee as she arrives to speak at "Our Rights, Our Courts" forum New Hampshire Technical Institute's Concord ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close The Latest: Warren reminding voters 'she persisted' 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on 2020 Democratic president race and Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

It was almost exactly three years ago when Mitch McConnell used the phrase “nevertheless, she persisted” to admonish Elizabeth Warren as she spoke on the Senate floor in opposition to one of President Donald Trump's nominees.

The phrase boosted Warren's feminist credentials, and she's reminding voters about it in the closing days of the New Hampshire primary.

Warren leaned heavily into gender-based arguments Saturday as she tried to motivate supporters before they went out to knock on doors. While Warren has been talking about being the first woman president for weeks on the stump, she largely avoided the topic on last night's debate stage. Warren says the phrase about persistence inspired women to put it on T-shirts, pillows and even tattoo it on their bodies.

Democrats are starting to worry whether the fight against Trump is winnable and talking about "what can't be done and definitely who can't do it," she said.

“They're going to talk about it right up until we get in that fight, we persist, and we win. That is how I will be the first woman president.”

___

2 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she’s excited to have “an even playing field” in the final days before the New Hampshire primary.

Several hundred people in a packed room plus an overflow crowd greeted Klobuchar at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, a day after she was the only candidate on the debate stage to voice concern about the prospect of having Sen. Bernie Sanders, a “democratic socialist” as the nominee.

Klobuchar said Saturday that moment showed she isn’t afraid to say what she thinks, and that strategy has paid off in her previous elections.

“People know that I’m straightforward and I tell them the truth,” she said.

Klobuchar said President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial kept her off the campaign in Iowa, “But these next four days — even playing field, and I’m here,” she said.

The crowd cheered when she said her campaign has raised $1.5 million since the debate.

“Let’s surprise everyone and win this the right way," she said.

___

